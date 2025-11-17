Left Menu

Tragic End: The Untimely Death of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti During Pilgrimage

Abdul Ghani Shirahatti, a 55-year-old driver from Dubai, died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia while on the Umrah pilgrimage. His family and community in Ganeshpeth mourn his loss. The government is assisting his family in repatriating his body. The accident also claimed 45 other Indian lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:32 IST
The tightly-knit community of Ganeshpeth was struck by deep sorrow as news spread of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti's sudden demise. Ghani had set off for the Umrah pilgrimage but was tragically killed in a bus crash in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Ghani, 55, had been working in Dubai as a hotel driver for two decades. Eager to fulfill his long-held wish of performing the Umrah pilgrimage, he traveled to Saudi Arabia on November 9. 'This unfortunate incident has shattered our family,' said his nephew Parvez, echoing the grief felt by many.

Amidst the mourning, efforts are underway to bring Ghani's body back home. Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad has assured the family of government support in repatriating his body. The accident, which involved an oil tanker, claimed the lives of at least 45 Indian pilgrims, marking a heart-wrenching day for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

