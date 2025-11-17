Tragic End: The Untimely Death of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti During Pilgrimage

The tightly-knit community of Ganeshpeth was struck by deep sorrow as news spread of Abdul Ghani Shirahatti's sudden demise. Ghani had set off for the Umrah pilgrimage but was tragically killed in a bus crash in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Ghani, 55, had been working in Dubai as a hotel driver for two decades. Eager to fulfill his long-held wish of performing the Umrah pilgrimage, he traveled to Saudi Arabia on November 9. 'This unfortunate incident has shattered our family,' said his nephew Parvez, echoing the grief felt by many.

Amidst the mourning, efforts are underway to bring Ghani's body back home. Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad has assured the family of government support in repatriating his body. The accident, which involved an oil tanker, claimed the lives of at least 45 Indian pilgrims, marking a heart-wrenching day for affected families.

