Streamlining World Cup Travel: Introducing the 'FIFA Pass'

The Trump administration has unveiled a new initiative aimed at travelers attending the World Cup in the United States next year, facilitating faster visa interviews for those holding event tickets. Dubbed 'FIFA Pass,' this system is designed to prioritize visa appointments, reflecting President Donald Trump's stringent migration policies while accommodating an anticipated influx of global visitors.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Trump in the Oval Office to announce the system, noting that ticket holders will benefit from expedited visa processes. Trump's encouragement to apply for visas promptly comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms the deployment of over 400 additional consular officers worldwide to meet the visa demand efficiently.

Trump has underscored the success of the World Cup as a priority, even suggesting the relocation of games from host cities deemed unsafe, like Seattle. Infantino emphasized the importance of safety while maintaining confidence in the United States' capability to host the international event.