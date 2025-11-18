Left Menu

Streamlining World Cup Travel: Introducing the 'FIFA Pass'

The Trump administration has launched 'FIFA Pass,' an initiative to expedite visa interviews for World Cup ticket holders. This system aims to reconcile President Trump's migration policies with expected high international travel for next year's games. Consular resources have increased to manage increased visa demands efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:28 IST
Streamlining World Cup Travel: Introducing the 'FIFA Pass'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has unveiled a new initiative aimed at travelers attending the World Cup in the United States next year, facilitating faster visa interviews for those holding event tickets. Dubbed 'FIFA Pass,' this system is designed to prioritize visa appointments, reflecting President Donald Trump's stringent migration policies while accommodating an anticipated influx of global visitors.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined Trump in the Oval Office to announce the system, noting that ticket holders will benefit from expedited visa processes. Trump's encouragement to apply for visas promptly comes as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms the deployment of over 400 additional consular officers worldwide to meet the visa demand efficiently.

Trump has underscored the success of the World Cup as a priority, even suggesting the relocation of games from host cities deemed unsafe, like Seattle. Infantino emphasized the importance of safety while maintaining confidence in the United States' capability to host the international event.

TRENDING

1
Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

 Global
2
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
3
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
4
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025