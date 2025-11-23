Stalin to Inaugurate World-Class Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore on November 25. Originally announced in 2010 by M Karunanidhi, the park will open with modern facilities. Stalin will also participate in the 'TN Rising Conclave' and oversee new projects in Erode.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is poised to inaugurate the highly anticipated Semmozhi Poonga on November 25 in Coimbatore. The state government invested Rs 208.50 crore in establishing this world-class park featuring cutting-edge facilities.
The concept of Semmozhi Poonga was initially introduced in 2010 by the late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the World Classical Tamil Conference. Construction commenced in December 2023 with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Stalin.
Following the park's unveiling, Stalin will attend the 'TN Rising Conclave' in Coimbatore to formalize agreements with various companies. Additionally, on November 26, he will preside over the inauguration of completed projects in Erode and lay foundations for new initiatives, distributing welfare assistance to over 1.84 lakh beneficiaries valued at Rs 605 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Semmozhi Poonga
- Coimbatore
- Tamil Nadu
- Stalin
- inauguration
- park
- M Karunanidhi
- DMK
- projects
- Erode
ALSO READ
Triple Talaq After Dowry Dispute Sparks Investigation
Intense Workload Sparks Crisis Among West Bengal's Election Officials
Assam's Anti-Polygamy Bill Sparks Debate - Is It a Political Move?
High-Stakes Diplomacy in Geneva: Draft Peace Plan for Ukraine Sparks Controversy
US Absence at G20 Sparks Concerns Over Trade Influence