Stalin to Inaugurate World-Class Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is poised to inaugurate the highly anticipated Semmozhi Poonga on November 25 in Coimbatore. The state government invested Rs 208.50 crore in establishing this world-class park featuring cutting-edge facilities.

The concept of Semmozhi Poonga was initially introduced in 2010 by the late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi during the World Classical Tamil Conference. Construction commenced in December 2023 with a groundbreaking ceremony led by Stalin.

Following the park's unveiling, Stalin will attend the 'TN Rising Conclave' in Coimbatore to formalize agreements with various companies. Additionally, on November 26, he will preside over the inauguration of completed projects in Erode and lay foundations for new initiatives, distributing welfare assistance to over 1.84 lakh beneficiaries valued at Rs 605 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)