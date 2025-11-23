Left Menu

Manish Malhotra's Cinematic Journey: From Fashion Designer to Film Producer

Manish Malhotra, renowned costume designer, embraces his love for cinema by producing 'Gustaakh Ishq: Kucch Pehle Jaisa'. Inspired by films from a young age, Malhotra embarks on his filmmaking journey during the pandemic. His debut, set in Purani Dilli and Punjab, features a stellar cast and blends nostalgia with romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned costume designer Manish Malhotra transforms his lifelong passion for cinema into a production venture with 'Gustaakh Ishq: Kucch Pehle Jaisa'. The film, scheduled for release on November 28, showcases Malhotra's transition into filmmaking, an ambition he has cherished since childhood.

Malhotra, who gained fame in Bollywood for redefining on-screen fashion, especially through films like 'Rangeela' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', realized the importance of pursuing his filmmaking dream during the COVID-19 pandemic. This newfound endeavor sees him exploring passion and desire set against the backdrop of classic love stories amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the kothis of Punjab.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma, with musical contributions from esteemed artists Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj. Besides 'Gustaakh Ishq', Malhotra's production house is set to launch two more films. His creative journey celebrates not only the art of cinema but the spirit of collaboration and open-mindedness in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

