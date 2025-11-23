Manish Malhotra's Cinematic Journey: From Fashion Designer to Film Producer

Renowned costume designer Manish Malhotra transforms his lifelong passion for cinema into a production venture with 'Gustaakh Ishq: Kucch Pehle Jaisa'. The film, scheduled for release on November 28, showcases Malhotra's transition into filmmaking, an ambition he has cherished since childhood.

Malhotra, who gained fame in Bollywood for redefining on-screen fashion, especially through films like 'Rangeela' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', realized the importance of pursuing his filmmaking dream during the COVID-19 pandemic. This newfound endeavor sees him exploring passion and desire set against the backdrop of classic love stories amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the kothis of Punjab.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Naseeruddin Shah and Vijay Varma, with musical contributions from esteemed artists Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj. Besides 'Gustaakh Ishq', Malhotra's production house is set to launch two more films. His creative journey celebrates not only the art of cinema but the spirit of collaboration and open-mindedness in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)