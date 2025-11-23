Left Menu

Honoring Sacrifice: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Interfaith Conference

An interfaith conference marks the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, attended by religious leaders from various faiths. The event, sponsored by the Punjab government, highlighted the Sikh Guru's legacy as a protector of religious freedom. Leaders emphasized love, harmony, and the integration of Sikh values into education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anandpursahib | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:29 IST
Honoring Sacrifice: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Interfaith Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An interfaith conference held on Sunday commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, drawing spiritual leaders from Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. The event celebrated the Sikh Guru's legacy as a universal symbol of righteousness and a staunch defender of religious freedom.

The Punjab government hosted a series of events from November 23 to 25, with state officials welcoming the religious figures. The conference served as a platform for reflection on the Guru's teachings and promoted a message of peace, unity, and humanity.

Leaders, including Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar and Bhikkhu Sanghsena, lauded the Sikh community's contribution to society, especially during challenges like the Covid pandemic. The need to integrate Sikh values into educational curricula was highlighted to inspire future generations towards selfless service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

Unmasking a Flood of Corruption in the Philippines: A Political Tidal Wave

 Philippines
2
Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

 India
3
Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

Fake Freedom Fighter Certificate Scam Uncovered in UP Medical Admissions

 India
4
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025