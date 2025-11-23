Honoring Sacrifice: Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy at Interfaith Conference

An interfaith conference held on Sunday commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, drawing spiritual leaders from Sikhism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. The event celebrated the Sikh Guru's legacy as a universal symbol of righteousness and a staunch defender of religious freedom.

The Punjab government hosted a series of events from November 23 to 25, with state officials welcoming the religious figures. The conference served as a platform for reflection on the Guru's teachings and promoted a message of peace, unity, and humanity.

Leaders, including Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar and Bhikkhu Sanghsena, lauded the Sikh community's contribution to society, especially during challenges like the Covid pandemic. The need to integrate Sikh values into educational curricula was highlighted to inspire future generations towards selfless service.

(With inputs from agencies.)