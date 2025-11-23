DNA Testing Sparks Paternity Debates in Uganda

Paternity disputes in Uganda are intensifying as DNA testing becomes more accessible across the country, leading to significant family and social consequences. Traditional leaders and clerics urge a return to African teachings and call for tolerance to prevent violence and save marriages affected by shocking parentage revelations.

The increase in DNA testing, fueled by reports of prominent Ugandans learning they are not biological fathers, has clashed with traditional beliefs. The issue is linked to property distribution and divorce, as DNA results influence spousal support and inheritance outcomes, escalating family tensions.

Faith leaders are organizing counseling sessions, advising individuals to look beyond the results. Cases abound, showing complex family dynamics and societal impacts, with many calls to focus on love and acceptance of all children. Despite appeals, the demand for DNA testing grows as societal norms shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)