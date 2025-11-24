Farewell to Bollywood Icon: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Dharmendra as a legendary figure in Indian cinema following the 89-year-old actor's passing at his Mumbai home.

The Prime Minister reflected on Dharmendra's profound impact, noting that his extensive filmography and diverse roles resonated with audiences across generations.

Beyond cinema, Dharmendra also served as a BJP member in the Lok Sabha, leaving a multifaceted legacy amid heartfelt condolences from family, fans, and colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)