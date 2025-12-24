Left Menu

BJP's Dominance in Karnataka Local Elections: A Resounding Victory

The BJP swept recent town panchayat elections in Karnataka, securing a decisive victory over the ruling Congress. Winning 47 out of 76 wards, the results reflect a public rejection of Congress governance. BJP leaders highlighted the win as a testament to their development vision and growing state support.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a significant victory in the four town panchayat elections recently held in Karnataka, marking a strong response against the current Congress administration's perceived shortcomings.

According to the state election commission, the BJP took home 47 of the 76 available wards, securing majorities in districts including Bengaluru Rural, Dakshina Kannada, and UttaraKannada, among others. Meanwhile, Congress won 23 wards, JD(S) one, SDPI three, and others two.

State officials, including BJP general secretary B L Santosh and state president B Y Vijayendra, praised the results as validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, noting the growing anti-incumbency sentiment. The BJP's gains are seen as a clear indication of their increasing influence and support among Karnataka's electorate.

