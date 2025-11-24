Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

The beloved veteran actor and former Member of Parliament, Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai, leaving a significant void in the Indian film industry. Known for his captivating performances across a span of 300 films, his portrayal in classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay' has etched his name into cinematic history.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to the legendary star, emphasizing that his demise is a profound loss to Indian cinema. She noted that Dharmendra's legacy will continue to inspire the younger generation of artists pursuing their dreams in the industry.

Dharmendra's foray into politics in the early 2000s saw him serving as a Lok Sabha MP, after winning the 2004 elections from Bikaner as a BJP candidate. His departure marks the end of an era in both film and political spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)