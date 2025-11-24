A Legendary Star Fades: The Passing of Dharmendra

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his sorrow on Monday at the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, a revered figure in Indian cinema.

Known for a prolific career that spanned 65 years and included iconic films such as 'Satyakam' and 'Sholay', Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89, confirmed by local police. He was celebrated for his memorable performances and significant contributions to the film industry.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar praised Dharmendra's charisma and the lasting impact of his work, while state BJP President B Y Vijayendra highlighted the actor's ability to touch hearts across generations. Tributes poured in from various quarters, underscoring the actor's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)