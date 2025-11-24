Legendary Actor Dharmendra Passes Away at 89
Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed condolences, praising Dharmendra's impact on generations through his acting. The actor, who had been unwell, was known for a prolific 300-film career and a brief stint in politics.
Dharmendra, a cherished figure in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89 on Monday in Mumbai. His demise leaves a void in the entertainment industry, as demonstrated by the outpouring of tributes.
Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, expressed his sorrow, calling Dharmendra's passing an 'irreparable loss' while highlighting the actor's ability to touch hearts across generations with his natural acting style.
Beyond film, Dharmendra briefly ventured into politics, serving as a BJP MP after winning from Bikaner in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Despite his political stint, he remained a beloved cinematic icon.
