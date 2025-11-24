Left Menu

Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Remembered in Punjab Villages

Dharmendra, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man', passed away at 89, uniting the Punjab villages of Dango and Sahnewal in grief. With a distinguished 65-year career, Dharmendra remained connected to his roots while becoming a megastar. His fondness for Ludhiana is cherished as locals remember his down-to-earth demeanor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:09 IST
The late Bollywood icon Dharmendra, affectionately known as 'He-Man', is being remembered in the villages of Dango and Sahnewal in Punjab.

Despite his passing at the age of 89, Dharmendra lives on in the memories of those who cherished his humility and approachable nature.

The legendary actor, whose career spanned 65 years and 300 films, maintained a strong connection with his roots, often recalling fond memories and making time for the people of Ludhiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

