Narendra Modi's Historic Ayodhya Visit: A Saffron Flag Marks a New Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to oversee a significant milestone: the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the newly constructed Ram temple. This event marks the temple's completion and symbolizes a renewed era of cultural unity for the nation.

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheading preparations, security measures are at an all-time high. Nearly 7,000 security personnel, including elite units, have been deployed to ensure the prime minister's visit unfolds seamlessly. Also in operation are anti-drone technologies and advanced monitoring systems to safeguard the sacred venue.

A raft of events await Modi, including visits to the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Saptmandir. The prime minister will also address a public gathering, coinciding with an auspicious day of cultural and spiritual significance, further amplifying the event's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)