Narendra Modi's Historic Ayodhya Visit: A Saffron Flag Marks a New Era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya, marking the completion of the Ram temple with a ceremonial saffron flag hoisting. Amidst heightened security, this visit celebrates cultural unity and pays homage to historical events, with a range of ceremonial activities planned during his stay.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to oversee a significant milestone: the ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the newly constructed Ram temple. This event marks the temple's completion and symbolizes a renewed era of cultural unity for the nation.
With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spearheading preparations, security measures are at an all-time high. Nearly 7,000 security personnel, including elite units, have been deployed to ensure the prime minister's visit unfolds seamlessly. Also in operation are anti-drone technologies and advanced monitoring systems to safeguard the sacred venue.
A raft of events await Modi, including visits to the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Saptmandir. The prime minister will also address a public gathering, coinciding with an auspicious day of cultural and spiritual significance, further amplifying the event's importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
