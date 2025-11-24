Left Menu

Farewell to Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed their condolences, highlighting Dharmendra's unforgettable contributions, powerful acting, and enduring impact on the hearts of millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:11 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 89. His death marks the end of a significant era in the film industry.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed condolences, hailing Dharmendra's contributions as incomparable. Saini noted the actor's powerful portrayals and humble demeanor that endeared him to millions.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda echoed the sentiment, acknowledging the actor's remarkable skills and the place he holds in the hearts of many. Hooda described Dharmendra's passing as an irreplaceable loss for Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

