Icons of Entertainment: Their Legacy Lives On

The entertainment world mourns the loss of three icons: Paul Costelloe, Jimmy Cliff, and Dharmendra Deol. Costelloe, a celebrated fashion designer for Princess Diana, died at 80. Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff passed at 81 due to pneumonia. Bollywood star Dharmendra Deol died in Mumbai at 89 after illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:29 IST
The global entertainment industry is bidding farewell to three of its brightest stars. Paul Costelloe, a fashion luminary known for dressing Princess Diana, passed away at the age of 80. He rose to prominence after establishing his label in 1983, forming a close collaboration with Diana until her untimely death.

In the world of music, the Jamaican reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff, whose dynamic career spanned six decades alongside Bob Marley, has died at age 81. His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed that he succumbed to a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Meanwhile, in India, the Bollywood community is grieving the loss of Dharmendra Deol, a legendary action hero. Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, leaving behind a large family and a legacy of iconic films.

