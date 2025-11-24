Icons of Entertainment: Their Legacy Lives On

The global entertainment industry is bidding farewell to three of its brightest stars. Paul Costelloe, a fashion luminary known for dressing Princess Diana, passed away at the age of 80. He rose to prominence after establishing his label in 1983, forming a close collaboration with Diana until her untimely death.

In the world of music, the Jamaican reggae pioneer Jimmy Cliff, whose dynamic career spanned six decades alongside Bob Marley, has died at age 81. His wife, Latifa Chambers, confirmed that he succumbed to a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Meanwhile, in India, the Bollywood community is grieving the loss of Dharmendra Deol, a legendary action hero. Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was a celebrated figure in Indian cinema, leaving behind a large family and a legacy of iconic films.

(With inputs from agencies.)