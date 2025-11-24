Warsi Brothers Shine at Aga Khan Music Awards 2025

The renowned Warsi Brothers, Naseer and Nazeer Ahmed Khan Warsi, received the prestigious Patron's Award at the Aga Khan Music Awards 2025 held at London's Southbank Centre. The ceremony celebrated eleven groundbreaking artists from various countries, spotlighting their contributions to the global music scene.

The Warsi Brothers are esteemed custodians of qawwali, rooted in Amir Khusrau's 14th-century traditions. They preserve the classical rigor and spiritual essence of the Delhi Gharana, trained by their grandfather Padma Shri Aziz Ahmad Khan Warsi, and continue to expand their influence worldwide.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural heritage, the Aga Khan Music Awards, taking place for the first time in the UK, honor artists who bridge intercultural gaps through music. The laureates, chosen from over 400 nominees, split a $500,000 prize, celebrating the essence and hope embedded in musical traditions.

