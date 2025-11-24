Left Menu

Pepsodent Launches Immersive Oral Health Experience on Roblox

Pepsodent debuts 'Cavity Fighter', an engaging digital platform on Roblox, to promote oral hygiene education in India. The interactive experience encourages healthy habits through virtual challenges, reaching over 2 million users and significantly exceeding engagement projections. Users can earn rewards and exclusive items, enhancing community connection and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:39 IST
  • India

In an innovative blend of education and gaming, Pepsodent has launched 'Cavity Fighter' on the popular platform Roblox. The initiative aims to teach oral hygiene to families and children in a fun, interactive space. Reaching over 2 million users in India, the experience fosters better dental habits through virtual challenges and rewards.

The digital experience allows players to complete oral care tasks and earn exclusive Roblox items, symbolizing exemplary dental practices and community involvement. Within weeks of launch, nearly 300,000 plays were recorded, far exceeding initial projections. Pepsodent's approach reflects a growing trend in educational entertainment, effectively engaging young audiences.

Swagata Sharma of HUL India highlights the initiative's role in making oral health education accessible and relevant for today's digital generation. Roblox, facilitating this brand connection, underscores the value of immersive experiences in community engagement and learning. As users undertake weekly challenges, Pepsodent continues to champion oral health with creativity and innovation.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

