Left Menu

Telangana Women to Go Global: Amazon to Feature Local Products

Telangana's government is collaborating with Amazon to market products made by the state's women internationally. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared plans to turn his assembly segment into an educational hub and announced initiatives for women's economic empowerment and children's education in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:07 IST
Telangana Women to Go Global: Amazon to Feature Local Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to collaborate with e-commerce giant Amazon to bring locally produced goods crafted by women to global markets. This initiative aims to empower women economically and provide them a platform to showcase their creativity on an international stage.

Speaking at a rally in Kodangal after the inauguration of a centralized mid-day meal kitchen, Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the Chief Minister's assembly segment into a reputed educational hub within the next 16 months. As part of this plan, a significant investment in solar power plants and new buses for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is underway.

Further, Reddy announced developments in children's welfare, with 28,000 students across 312 government schools receiving breakfast through the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Additionally, efforts to connect Kodangal via railways are being pursued, enhancing the region's accessibility and growth.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

 United States
2
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

 India
4
Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025