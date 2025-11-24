Telangana Women to Go Global: Amazon to Feature Local Products

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to collaborate with e-commerce giant Amazon to bring locally produced goods crafted by women to global markets. This initiative aims to empower women economically and provide them a platform to showcase their creativity on an international stage.

Speaking at a rally in Kodangal after the inauguration of a centralized mid-day meal kitchen, Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to transforming the Chief Minister's assembly segment into a reputed educational hub within the next 16 months. As part of this plan, a significant investment in solar power plants and new buses for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is underway.

Further, Reddy announced developments in children's welfare, with 28,000 students across 312 government schools receiving breakfast through the Akshaya Patra Foundation. Additionally, efforts to connect Kodangal via railways are being pursued, enhancing the region's accessibility and growth.