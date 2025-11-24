Tributes Pour in for Bollywood Icon and Politician Dharmendra

The passing of veteran actor and politician Dharmendra has sparked an outpouring of condolences in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the tributes.

Sharma acknowledged Dharmendra's significant impact on Indian cinema and politics, noting his achievements as a Bollywood icon and as a former Bikaner MP.

Local supporters in Bikaner, including fan Pritam Suthar and politician Shashi Sharma, remembered his humility and charisma, recalling his successful 2004 Lok Sabha election campaign.