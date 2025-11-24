Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Bollywood Icon and Politician Dharmendra

The late actor-politician, Dharmendra, is being mourned by his admirers and political figures in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their condolences, highlighting Dharmendra's contributions to cinema and politics. Dharmendra, former MP of Bikaner, inspired many with his talent and personality.

The passing of veteran actor and politician Dharmendra has sparked an outpouring of condolences in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the tributes.

Sharma acknowledged Dharmendra's significant impact on Indian cinema and politics, noting his achievements as a Bollywood icon and as a former Bikaner MP.

Local supporters in Bikaner, including fan Pritam Suthar and politician Shashi Sharma, remembered his humility and charisma, recalling his successful 2004 Lok Sabha election campaign.

