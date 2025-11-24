Youth as Changemakers: Shaping India’s Future Through Debate
Swati Maliwal emphasized the youth's role as current changemakers at the 'GDi Dialogue' event, highlighting their importance in participatory governance. Hosted at Delhi University, the event engaged young debaters in addressing critical issues through structured debates, aiming to reimagine India's governance and development future.
At the 'GDi Dialogue' event at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal emphasized the pivotal role of youth as present-day changemakers.
Maliwal stressed that empowering young voices and encouraging innovative ideas are vital to India's strength and future. She believes that when youth engage in policy debates, they not only envision a better future but actively design it.
The event, organized by GDi Partners, featured India's top young debaters discussing governance, climate action, gender rights, digital transformation, health, and inclusive development, marking a significant effort to chart India's future development trajectory.
