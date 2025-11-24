From Village Dreams to Bollywood Stardom: Dharmendra's Journey

Dharmendra, a Bollywood icon, regularly revisits the nostalgic journey that transported him from Punjab's fields to Mumbai's film sets. Growing up in Sahnewal, young Dharmendra would pray fervently to the Frontier Mail train, asking it to carry him to the city of his cinematic dreams.

His prayers were eventually answered, and he became a top star. In a 2013 episode of 'Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai,' he expressed how his heart resides in Punjab, even while working in Mumbai. Dharmendra fondly remembers the village railway bridge, a symbol of his aspirations and connection to his birthplace.

Despite his cinematic success, Dharmendra often returns to his farming roots in Lonavala. His deep connection to his humble beginnings and cherished friendships, notably with Manoj Kumar, have shaped his life journey, including moments when Kumar encouraged him to persevere in Mumbai's tough film industry.

