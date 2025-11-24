Left Menu

From Village Dreams to Bollywood Stardom: Dharmendra's Journey

Dharmendra's rise from a small village in Punjab to Bollywood stardom illustrates his enduring connection to his roots. In a nostalgic recall of his journey, he credits the Frontier Mail train for his dreams of Mumbai. His tale emphasizes both his farming heritage and friendship with Manoj Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:59 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmendra, a Bollywood icon, regularly revisits the nostalgic journey that transported him from Punjab's fields to Mumbai's film sets. Growing up in Sahnewal, young Dharmendra would pray fervently to the Frontier Mail train, asking it to carry him to the city of his cinematic dreams.

His prayers were eventually answered, and he became a top star. In a 2013 episode of 'Har Ghar Kuchh Kehta Hai,' he expressed how his heart resides in Punjab, even while working in Mumbai. Dharmendra fondly remembers the village railway bridge, a symbol of his aspirations and connection to his birthplace.

Despite his cinematic success, Dharmendra often returns to his farming roots in Lonavala. His deep connection to his humble beginnings and cherished friendships, notably with Manoj Kumar, have shaped his life journey, including moments when Kumar encouraged him to persevere in Mumbai's tough film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

