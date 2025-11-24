Empowering the Future: Motok Community's Quest for a Self-reliant Assam

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the significant impact of the Motok community in shaping Assam's social, cultural, and national identity. The minister made these remarks during the 86th Central Foundation Day of the All Asom Motok Sanmilan in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal highlighted the need for collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam, urging the Motok youth to pursue excellence across various fields including education, agriculture, science, technology, sports, and culture.

He praised the community's resilience, discipline, and commitment, noting their historical unity and responsibility, and he stressed that a self-reliant Motok society would contribute to a self-reliant Assam.

