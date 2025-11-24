Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Motok Community's Quest for a Self-reliant Assam

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights the pivotal role of the Motok community in Assamese society at the All Asom Motok Sanmilan. He urges strengthening efforts for a self-reliant Assam through the community's discipline and calls on youth to excel in varied fields for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:23 IST
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the significant impact of the Motok community in shaping Assam's social, cultural, and national identity. The minister made these remarks during the 86th Central Foundation Day of the All Asom Motok Sanmilan in Dibrugarh.

Sonowal highlighted the need for collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam, urging the Motok youth to pursue excellence across various fields including education, agriculture, science, technology, sports, and culture.

He praised the community's resilience, discipline, and commitment, noting their historical unity and responsibility, and he stressed that a self-reliant Motok society would contribute to a self-reliant Assam.

