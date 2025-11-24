Empowering the Future: Motok Community's Quest for a Self-reliant Assam
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights the pivotal role of the Motok community in Assamese society at the All Asom Motok Sanmilan. He urges strengthening efforts for a self-reliant Assam through the community's discipline and calls on youth to excel in varied fields for progress.
- Country:
- India
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the significant impact of the Motok community in shaping Assam's social, cultural, and national identity. The minister made these remarks during the 86th Central Foundation Day of the All Asom Motok Sanmilan in Dibrugarh.
Sonowal highlighted the need for collective efforts to build a self-reliant Assam, urging the Motok youth to pursue excellence across various fields including education, agriculture, science, technology, sports, and culture.
He praised the community's resilience, discipline, and commitment, noting their historical unity and responsibility, and he stressed that a self-reliant Motok society would contribute to a self-reliant Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Motok
- Assam
- Sonowal
- community
- resilience
- empowerment
- youth
- development
- self-reliance
- culture
ALSO READ
Viola Fletcher: A Beacon of Resilience Amid Dark History
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty
Empowering Youth: The Key to Combating Climate Change
Assam's Empowerment Drive: CM Sarma's Vision for Women's Prosperity
Hemant Soren Inaugurates Jharkhand Flying Institute to Propel Tribal Empowerment