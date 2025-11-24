Remembering Dharmendra: Bollywood's He-Man and Iconic Legend
Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving behind a legendary career that inspired generations. Odisha leaders expressed condolences, praising his warmth and iconic roles. His contributions to Indian cinema make his passing an irreplaceable loss to the industry and his admirers.
The film industry mourns the loss of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died at the age of 89 in Mumbai, sparking an outpouring of grief across Odisha's political spectrum. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik paid tribute, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.
Kambhampati expressed his sorrow through social media, emphasizing Dharmendra's warmth, humility, and unforgettable roles that enriched Indian cinema. Similarly, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the late actor's charismatic presence and versatile performances which captivated audiences for decades.
In a heartfelt message, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik described Dharmendra's death as the end of an unforgettable era, marking an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema. The Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo also noted that Dharmendra's unmatched legacy defined the golden age of mainstream cinema, forever immortalizing him in movie history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
