Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Rs 120 Crore Plan for Hanol Temple

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a Rs 120 crore master plan for the conservation and development of the Hanol Temple. The plan aims to protect the temple's spiritual and historical significance, contributing to a cultural renaissance in the region. The government emphasizes transparency and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:12 IST
Reviving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Rs 120 Crore Plan for Hanol Temple
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled an ambitious Rs 120 crore master plan focused on the conservation and development of the historic Hanol Temple. Situated on the banks of the Tons River, this ancient site is dedicated to Mahasu Devta and holds significant cultural and religious importance.

At a public meeting following prayers at the Lakhamandal Shiva temple in Dehradun, Dhami stated that the initiative is akin to ongoing cultural revival efforts seen in Ayodhya and Ujjain. He emphasized that the development preserves the temple's spiritual heritage while promoting a broader cultural renaissance in Uttarakhand.

Dhami also spotlighted his administration's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, including implementing transparency in government hiring and taking a firm stance against illegal activities threatening cultural values. The policies aim to uphold Uttarakhand's demographic and cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025