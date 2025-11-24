Reviving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Rs 120 Crore Plan for Hanol Temple

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has unveiled an ambitious Rs 120 crore master plan focused on the conservation and development of the historic Hanol Temple. Situated on the banks of the Tons River, this ancient site is dedicated to Mahasu Devta and holds significant cultural and religious importance.

At a public meeting following prayers at the Lakhamandal Shiva temple in Dehradun, Dhami stated that the initiative is akin to ongoing cultural revival efforts seen in Ayodhya and Ujjain. He emphasized that the development preserves the temple's spiritual heritage while promoting a broader cultural renaissance in Uttarakhand.

Dhami also spotlighted his administration's achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, including implementing transparency in government hiring and taking a firm stance against illegal activities threatening cultural values. The policies aim to uphold Uttarakhand's demographic and cultural integrity.

