Honoring the Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing his sacrifice for faith and righteousness. Shah attended a Delhi event marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh guru, highlighting his eternal inspiration for courage and spiritual consciousness. A three-day event at Red Fort marks the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:58 IST
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the legendary Sikh figure, Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing his fearless sacrifice to protect his faith. Shah participated in a Delhi government event commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Sikh guru's martyrdom at the historic Red Fort, marking the first major event there since a deadly blast earlier this month.

Highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur's remarkable courage in battling injustice, Shah called his life an inspiring narrative of India's spiritual, courageous, and sacrificial ethos. He stated that the entire nation, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision, will honor this occasion in gratitude for the guru's dedication to dharma and cultural integrity.

The Home Minister expressed deep respect for Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy, asserting that his stories of renunciation and bravery are timeless inspirations. The three-day event at the Red Fort, which began on Sunday, aims to commemorate and celebrate the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with reverence and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

