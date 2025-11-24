Left Menu

Punjab's Illuminating Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal attended a drone show highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and philosophy. The initiative aims to educate young generations about the Guru's ideals of secularism, humanism, and self-sacrifice, celebrating his 350th martyrdom anniversary with a series of events.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alongside AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, attended a spectacular drone show illuminating the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Monday.

The act is a bid by the state government to foster an understanding of the ninth Sikh Guru's teachings among younger generations. The show seeks to revive the Guru's ideals of secularism, humanism, and self-sacrifice, showcasing them as a tribute.

Both Mann and Kejriwal paid their respects at significant gurdwaras including Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. This event is a precursor in a series honoring the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the revered Guru.

