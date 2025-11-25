Ram Temple's 'Dhwaj Arohan' Marks New Era of Faith
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the 'Dhwaj Arohan' ceremony at the Ram temple as a celebration of 'Ram Rajya' values and faith. Featuring Prime Minister Modi and RSS chief, the event highlights cultural revival and the enduring strength of truth and faith.
- Country:
- India
In a significant cultural event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the 'Dhwaj Arohan' ceremony at the Ram temple as a milestone in the embodiment of 'Ram Rajya' values. The flag hoisting not only marks the completion of the temple's construction but symbolizes enduring values of faith and civilization.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are set to attend, marking what Adityanath called a 'golden chapter' in the history of religion and humanity. The saffron flag, to be hoisted by PM Modi, represents a revival of religious and cultural strength, emblematic of truth's invincibility and faith's immortality.
Adityanath's welcome to Ayodhya included noting Prime Minister Modi as the architect of 'New India' and greeting seers and devotees from across the world. Their presence is seen as reinforcing national progress and a cultural renaissance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
