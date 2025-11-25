Puran Poli Politics: A Sweet Farewell to Bollywood's He-Man

In the heart of Maharashtra, the traditional sweet 'puran poli' became the unlikely centerpiece of a political delay involving Bollywood icon Dharmendra. The actor, known for his robust on-screen presence and off-screen humility, unknowingly became part of a political manoeuvre orchestrated with sweetness and hospitality.

Following Dharmendra's passing, Shrikant Joshi, a former MLC, recounted a memorable day when 'puran poli' was used to strategically stall the actor's departure. As a BJP MP from Bikaner, Dharmendra was supposed to attend an event in Khamgaon. However, under instructions from Pandurang Fundkar, then BJP state president, his departure was delayed to sync with the event's schedule.

In a display of culinary diplomacy, Joshi's family treated Dharmendra to a lavish breakfast, eventually serving the actor's favorite puran poli. The dish not only delighted him but also discreetly bought time. Dharmendra graciously obliged media requests for photos, understanding the public nature of his life with humility and wisdom.