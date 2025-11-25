Left Menu

A Divine Celebration: Bihar Panchami at Shri Bankey Bihari Temple

Bihar Panchami at Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan draws devotees to commemorate the deity's appearance to Swami Haridas. Festivities include a Panchamrit Abhishek, a ceremonial procession, and special offerings. A large budget supports the event, with heightened security and traffic arrangements in place for the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:54 IST
On Tuesday, the Shri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan became a hub for devotees marking the significant Bihar Panchami festival. The event commemorates the legendary appearance of the deity to saint Swami Haridas at Nidhivan and is a major draw for pilgrims both nationally and internationally.

Sewayat Gyanendra Kishor Goswami revealed that the Panchamrit Abhishek ritual, incorporating ghee, honey, and other ingredients, was performed to honor the day. The temple was adorned in yellow, and unique 'halwa prasad' was offered to those attending the celebrations. A processional route from Nidhivan to the temple featured vibrant music and chanting.

The authorities, anticipating large gatherings, executed a comprehensive traffic management plan and deployed additional police. The Supreme Court-sanctioned budget of Rs 7 lakh underlines the importance of this annual event, ensuring safety and convenience for the throngs of attendees.

