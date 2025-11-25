Left Menu

A Legacy of Kindness: Dharmendra's Impact on Bollywood and Beyond

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan pays tribute to the late Bollywood legend Dharmendra, crediting him for discovering his mother, Amrita Singh, which led to their family's presence in the film industry. Dharmendra, a star for 65 years, passed away at 89, leaving a legacy of kindness and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:09 IST
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute on social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan honored the late Bollywood icon Dharmendra, describing him as a 'man whose kindness shaped destinies.' Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, was a legendary figure in cinema with a career spanning 65 years and 300 films.

Dharmendra was instrumental in launching Amrita Singh's career with the 1983 film 'Betaab,' starring alongside his son, Sunny Deol. This discovery not only gave Amrita a breakthrough role but also paved the way for her enduring presence in the industry, ultimately affecting the paths of her children.

Ibrahim, who recently debuted in acting, expressed gratitude for Dharmendra's influence, recalling him as 'devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming, and truly timeless.' He extended condolences to the Deol family, acknowledging the inspirational legacy left by the actor.

