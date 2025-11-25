Left Menu

Historic Completion: Ram Temple Shines as India's Civilizational Pillar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, embracing an epochal moment for India. Modi emphasized national unity, heritage pride, and inclusivity, urging citizens to shed colonial mindsets. The temple signifies the resolution of centuries of aspiration and India's democratic roots.

In a historic ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the long-awaited completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a significant milestone in India's cultural and spiritual history. Modi, joined by prominent leaders, highlighted the event as a symbol of enduring faith and national unity.

Addressing the nation, Modi stressed the importance of embracing inclusivity and shedding colonial inferiority complexes to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. He urged citizens to awaken 'the Ram within us,' emphasizing that India's identity is deeply rooted in democracy and civilizational heritage.

The completion of the temple comes after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict granting land for its construction. A saffron flag now gloriously adorns the temple's spire, representing the triumphant spirit of truth and the legacy of Lord Ram, as the nation continues to celebrate this historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

