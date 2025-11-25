Historic Completion: Ram Temple Shines as India's Civilizational Pillar

In a historic ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the long-awaited completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking a significant milestone in India's cultural and spiritual history. Modi, joined by prominent leaders, highlighted the event as a symbol of enduring faith and national unity.

Addressing the nation, Modi stressed the importance of embracing inclusivity and shedding colonial inferiority complexes to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. He urged citizens to awaken 'the Ram within us,' emphasizing that India's identity is deeply rooted in democracy and civilizational heritage.

The completion of the temple comes after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict granting land for its construction. A saffron flag now gloriously adorns the temple's spire, representing the triumphant spirit of truth and the legacy of Lord Ram, as the nation continues to celebrate this historic achievement.

