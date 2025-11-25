Tragic Collision: Flower Decorators' Fatal Road Mishap in Chhattisgarh
Three workers lost their lives and two were injured in a collision between a mini goods vehicle and a truck in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh. The workers, from a flower decoration shop, were returning from Kabirdham district. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene.
In a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, three workers were killed and two others injured when their mini goods vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday.
The victims, employed by a flower decoration shop in Bemetara and originally from West Bengal, were returning home after fulfilling a decoration order in the neighboring Kabirdham district.
The fatal crash occurred in the early hours near Karesara, with police stating the truck hit the mini goods vehicle head-on. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Rajput, Gopal Singh, and Prashanta Dhara. Police are actively seeking the truck driver, who fled the scene.
