Tragic Collision: Flower Decorators' Fatal Road Mishap in Chhattisgarh

Three workers lost their lives and two were injured in a collision between a mini goods vehicle and a truck in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh. The workers, from a flower decoration shop, were returning from Kabirdham district. Police are searching for the truck driver who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bemetara | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:08 IST
In a tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, three workers were killed and two others injured when their mini goods vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday.

The victims, employed by a flower decoration shop in Bemetara and originally from West Bengal, were returning home after fulfilling a decoration order in the neighboring Kabirdham district.

The fatal crash occurred in the early hours near Karesara, with police stating the truck hit the mini goods vehicle head-on. The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Rajput, Gopal Singh, and Prashanta Dhara. Police are actively seeking the truck driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

