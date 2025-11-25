End of Chardham Yatra Marks Winter Closure of Uttarakhand's Sacred Sites
The Chardham Yatra, a key religious pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, concluded as the Badrinath temple closed for winter. Despite cold weather, many devotees attended the closing ceremonies. The Yatra, pivotal for the state's economy, witnessed over 51 lakh pilgrims this year.
The Chardham Yatra, a revered pilgrimage circuit in Uttarakhand, concluded with the ceremonial closing of the Badrinath temple on Tuesday afternoon. The temple, located in the upper Garhwal region, saw its doors closed at 2:56 p.m. after a series of special prayers.
Despite chilly temperatures, a large turnout of devoted worshippers, including international visitors, flocked to bid farewell to the deity Badri Vishal. The closure rituals were led by Rawal Amarnath Namboodri, the temple's head priest. The temple complex was adorned with vibrant marigold flowers, and traditional ceremonies enlivened the venue.
The completion of the Chardham Yatra has significant economic implications for the region, having attracted about 51 lakh pilgrims this year. The Yatra's closure underscores its role as a seasonal cornerstone for local businesses and tourism, as it draws numerous visitors annually.
