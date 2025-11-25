Left Menu

Vishwa Rang: Asia’s Largest Cultural Confluence Returns to Bhopal

The Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, known as 'Vishwa Rang', Asia's largest cultural confluence, will take place in Bhopal from November 27 to 30. The festival, supported by diverse cultural figures and organizations including Rabindranath Tagore University, offers over 80 dialogue sessions featuring global experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:59 IST
Vishwa Rang: Asia’s Largest Cultural Confluence Returns to Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of the Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, dubbed 'Vishwa Rang', is poised to transform Bhopal into a beacon of cultural unity from November 27 to 30. Organizers label it as Asia's largest cultural gathering, emphasizing the festival's role in shared culture.

Inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, the festival is steered by Santosh Choubey, Vishwa Rang's Director General and Rabindranath Tagore University's Chancellor. The event is set to attract personalities like former President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun and Culture Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, alongside representatives from 41 countries.

Featuring over 80 dialogue sessions, this artistic conclave embraces all facets of fine arts—from music to cinema. A collaborative effort by Rabindranath Tagore University and Madhya Pradesh's Culture Department, Vishwa Rang marks a milestone in Bhopal's cultural landscape with participation from acclaimed linguists, artists, and scholars globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

Private Firms Propel India's Space-Tech Ambitions

 India
2
Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

Chennai Honors Postdoctoral Pioneers at Global Innovation Forum

 India
3
Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

Lost at Sea: The Saga of Sam Dela Cruz

 Global
4
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025