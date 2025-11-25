Vishwa Rang: Asia’s Largest Cultural Confluence Returns to Bhopal

The seventh edition of the Tagore International Literature and Arts Festival, dubbed 'Vishwa Rang', is poised to transform Bhopal into a beacon of cultural unity from November 27 to 30. Organizers label it as Asia's largest cultural gathering, emphasizing the festival's role in shared culture.

Inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, the festival is steered by Santosh Choubey, Vishwa Rang's Director General and Rabindranath Tagore University's Chancellor. The event is set to attract personalities like former President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun and Culture Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, alongside representatives from 41 countries.

Featuring over 80 dialogue sessions, this artistic conclave embraces all facets of fine arts—from music to cinema. A collaborative effort by Rabindranath Tagore University and Madhya Pradesh's Culture Department, Vishwa Rang marks a milestone in Bhopal's cultural landscape with participation from acclaimed linguists, artists, and scholars globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)