Bollywood Mourns: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at 89, prompting a wave of tributes from the film industry. Prominent figures like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt paid their respects. Dharmendra's remarkable career spanned over six decades with over 300 films to his name, celebrated for his versatility in diverse roles.
The Bollywood fraternity is in mourning as veteran actor Dharmendra passed away just weeks before his 90th birthday. Known for his diverse roles in over 300 films, Dharmendra left an indelible mark on the film industry.
Following his passing, Bollywood stalwarts including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn paid their condolences to the family in Juhu. The usually lively area stood still, mirroring the somber mood of those gathered.
In his illustrious career, Dharmendra, born in 1935, starred in timeless classics like 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke.' His passing prompted emotional tributes, showcasing the wide respect and admiration for his life's work and congenial spirit.
