Left Menu

Box Office Triumph: 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Defies Odds

'The Academy of Fine Arts' captivates audiences, overcoming initial release hiccups. The Bengali thriller, despite delays and financial hurdles, now enjoys overwhelming success, drawing houseful audiences in over 90 shows. Directed by Jayabrata Das, the film's unexpected rapid expansion affirms good cinema's timeless appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:36 IST
Box Office Triumph: 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Defies Odds
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengali thriller 'The Academy of Fine Arts' has taken audiences by storm, registering houseful shows across more than 90 viewings since its delayed release. Directed by SRFTI alumnus Jayabrata Das, the film's intriguing storytelling has struck a chord with viewers.

Initially slated for a November 14 release, objections from the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) postponed the film's premiere. Disputes concerned unpaid dues by a former producer and the absence of federated technicians on set. Resolution came as dues were cleared, enabling a much-anticipated debut.

Director Das expressed gratitude for the overwhelming audience response, highlighting the film's relevance and appeal. Distributor Satadeep Saha reported a swift doubling in showtimes and an increase in theaters screening the film. Featuring actors such as Rudranil Ghosh and Payel Sarkar, the movie is expected to make significant box office history.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
2
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
3
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
4
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025