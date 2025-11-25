Box Office Triumph: 'The Academy of Fine Arts' Defies Odds

The Bengali thriller 'The Academy of Fine Arts' has taken audiences by storm, registering houseful shows across more than 90 viewings since its delayed release. Directed by SRFTI alumnus Jayabrata Das, the film's intriguing storytelling has struck a chord with viewers.

Initially slated for a November 14 release, objections from the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) postponed the film's premiere. Disputes concerned unpaid dues by a former producer and the absence of federated technicians on set. Resolution came as dues were cleared, enabling a much-anticipated debut.

Director Das expressed gratitude for the overwhelming audience response, highlighting the film's relevance and appeal. Distributor Satadeep Saha reported a swift doubling in showtimes and an increase in theaters screening the film. Featuring actors such as Rudranil Ghosh and Payel Sarkar, the movie is expected to make significant box office history.