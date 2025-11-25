Unveiling Arunachal: Chowna Mein's Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage

During the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy CM Chowna Mein highlighted the importance of protecting the state's indigenous identity, emphasizing cultural roots as the bedrock of progress.

Addressing the festival attendees, Mein urged the youth to embrace their heritage amid rapid globalization, recognizing their potential to innovate while retaining cultural identity.

Highlighting the festival's significance, Mein discussed the symbolic meanings of 'Chalo' and 'Loku' and praised efforts to preserve rituals and promote heritage tourism. The event featured traditional performances and a community feast, underscoring unity among the state's tribes.

