Unveiling Arunachal: Chowna Mein's Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous culture at the Chalo Loku Festival. He urged the youth to remain connected to their heritage amidst globalization. The event highlighted traditional rituals and developmental initiatives promoting heritage tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy CM Chowna Mein highlighted the importance of protecting the state's indigenous identity, emphasizing cultural roots as the bedrock of progress.

Addressing the festival attendees, Mein urged the youth to embrace their heritage amid rapid globalization, recognizing their potential to innovate while retaining cultural identity.

Highlighting the festival's significance, Mein discussed the symbolic meanings of 'Chalo' and 'Loku' and praised efforts to preserve rituals and promote heritage tourism. The event featured traditional performances and a community feast, underscoring unity among the state's tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

