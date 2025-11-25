Unveiling Arunachal: Chowna Mein's Call to Preserve Cultural Heritage
Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous culture at the Chalo Loku Festival. He urged the youth to remain connected to their heritage amidst globalization. The event highlighted traditional rituals and developmental initiatives promoting heritage tourism.
- Country:
- India
During the 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival in Khonsa, Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy CM Chowna Mein highlighted the importance of protecting the state's indigenous identity, emphasizing cultural roots as the bedrock of progress.
Addressing the festival attendees, Mein urged the youth to embrace their heritage amid rapid globalization, recognizing their potential to innovate while retaining cultural identity.
Highlighting the festival's significance, Mein discussed the symbolic meanings of 'Chalo' and 'Loku' and praised efforts to preserve rituals and promote heritage tourism. The event featured traditional performances and a community feast, underscoring unity among the state's tribes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Innovation Masterclass Boosts Youth-Led SMMEs as E-Commerce Surges in SA
Celebrating Mizoram's Youth: The Spirit of Scouting Excellence
Sidama Launches Digital Agri-Business Hub to Boost Farmers, Youth and Innovation
Sonzal Festival: Celebrating Kashmir's Youthful Talent and Cultural Diversity
Sonowal Calls for Youth-Led, Value-Driven Growth at Motok Foundation Day