Faithful Flock to Kurukshetra for 350th Martyrdom Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Kurukshetra became a spiritual hub on Tuesday as thousands of devotees gathered to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, fondly called 'Hind di Chadar' for his valiant stand for religious freedom.

The Haryana government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, orchestrated the ceremonious event at Jyotisar village, which attracted pilgrims from within the state and beyond. The occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid respects to the ninth Sikh Guru.

Reflecting a spirit of interfaith harmony, 350 students from Patiala's Play-Way Senior Secondary School, representing Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities, delivered Shabad Kirtan, resonating the Guru's teachings of universal unity. Additionally, logistical support including 4,000 buses and free meals by numerous gurdwaras were provided, while security measures with over 5,000 police officers ensured a peaceful gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)