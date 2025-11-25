Left Menu

Faithful Flock to Kurukshetra for 350th Martyrdom Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Thousands gathered in Kurukshetra to honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day. The event, organized by the Haryana government with PM Modi in attendance, featured performances by students from diverse faiths and saw significant participation from the Sikh community. Security and transport arrangements were managed meticulously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:02 IST
Faithful Flock to Kurukshetra for 350th Martyrdom Commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

Kurukshetra became a spiritual hub on Tuesday as thousands of devotees gathered to observe the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, fondly called 'Hind di Chadar' for his valiant stand for religious freedom.

The Haryana government, under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, orchestrated the ceremonious event at Jyotisar village, which attracted pilgrims from within the state and beyond. The occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid respects to the ninth Sikh Guru.

Reflecting a spirit of interfaith harmony, 350 students from Patiala's Play-Way Senior Secondary School, representing Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian communities, delivered Shabad Kirtan, resonating the Guru's teachings of universal unity. Additionally, logistical support including 4,000 buses and free meals by numerous gurdwaras were provided, while security measures with over 5,000 police officers ensured a peaceful gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
2
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia
3
Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

Alawite Protests Erupt Across Syria Against Discrimination

 Syria
4
Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

Nightmare at St Mary's: Abductions in Central Nigeria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025