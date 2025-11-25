Left Menu

Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur: Modi Highlights India's Courage and Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes India's unwavering stance on security and commemorates the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Speaking at the 350th martyrdom anniversary, Modi highlights the nation's heritage, progress, and collective responsibility to combat drug addiction, drawing inspiration from the Sikh guru's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's resolute position on national security during a commemorative event in Kurukshetra, celebrating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor, showcasing India's determination to combat terrorism while advocating for peace.

The Prime Minister reflected on the enduring teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing the importance of fearlessness and unity in the nation's journey towards development. Modi encouraged citizens to draw inspiration from the Sikh guru's advocacy for fearlessness and truth in the face of adversity.

Addressing the issue of drug addiction, Modi called upon society to unite in eradicating this menace, citing Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings as a guide. The event also celebrated India's cultural heritage, with Modi visiting the 'Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra' and participating in the International Gita Mahotsav.

