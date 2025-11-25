Left Menu

Narendra Modi Honors Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur with National Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting his enduring influence on India's culture and spirit. Modi emphasized the significance of the guru's teachings as a foundation for peace and praised his sacrifice, which stands as a symbol of unity and resilience.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur during a program marking the 350th anniversary of the revered Sikh guru's martyrdom. Modi praised the guru's life and teachings, emphasizing their enduring importance to national peace and unity.

Highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice against Mughal tyranny, Modi described the guru as an unwavering pillar of faith who inspired resistance to religious conversion efforts. The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of sites like Sis Ganj Gurdwara, commemorating the guru's legacy.

Modi also noted his government's efforts to preserve and celebrate Sikh heritage, linking modern undertakings with traditional values. This includes educational initiatives, infrastructure projects, and the preservation of sacred relics like the holy 'Jore Sahib' shoes, honoring the gurus' contributions to India's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

