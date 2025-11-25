Narendra Modi Honors Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur with National Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur during a program marking the 350th anniversary of the revered Sikh guru's martyrdom. Modi praised the guru's life and teachings, emphasizing their enduring importance to national peace and unity.

Highlighting Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice against Mughal tyranny, Modi described the guru as an unwavering pillar of faith who inspired resistance to religious conversion efforts. The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of sites like Sis Ganj Gurdwara, commemorating the guru's legacy.

Modi also noted his government's efforts to preserve and celebrate Sikh heritage, linking modern undertakings with traditional values. This includes educational initiatives, infrastructure projects, and the preservation of sacred relics like the holy 'Jore Sahib' shoes, honoring the gurus' contributions to India's unity.

