Napoli's Heartfelt Tribute to Diego Maradona: A Legacy Remembered

On the fifth anniversary of Diego Maradona's passing, Napoli and its devoted supporters came together to pay homage to the football icon.

A touching video tribute to Maradona was displayed on the stadium's big screens as fans gathered for Napoli's Champions League match against Qarabag. The stadium reverberated with chants of 'Diego, Diego' as a special commemoration was held in the 10th minute, a nod to Maradona's famous number 10 jersey, further highlighting his enduring impact.

Maradona, who passed away from a heart attack in November 2020, remains a revered figure in soccer history, having led Napoli to Serie A glory and Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986. His legacy continues to inspire, with the club's stadium now bearing his name, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

(With inputs from agencies.)