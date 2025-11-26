Left Menu

Napoli's Heartfelt Tribute to Diego Maradona: A Legacy Remembered

Napoli honored the late Diego Maradona on the anniversary of his passing. A special video was shown at the stadium before a Champions League match, and fans chanted his name and waved memorabilia. Maradona, who led Napoli to Serie A titles and won the 1986 World Cup, is revered globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 09:37 IST
Napoli's Heartfelt Tribute to Diego Maradona: A Legacy Remembered
Maradona
  • Country:
  • Italy

On the fifth anniversary of Diego Maradona's passing, Napoli and its devoted supporters came together to pay homage to the football icon.

A touching video tribute to Maradona was displayed on the stadium's big screens as fans gathered for Napoli's Champions League match against Qarabag. The stadium reverberated with chants of 'Diego, Diego' as a special commemoration was held in the 10th minute, a nod to Maradona's famous number 10 jersey, further highlighting his enduring impact.

Maradona, who passed away from a heart attack in November 2020, remains a revered figure in soccer history, having led Napoli to Serie A glory and Argentina to a World Cup victory in 1986. His legacy continues to inspire, with the club's stadium now bearing his name, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025