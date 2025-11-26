Dharmendra's Final Bow: 'Ikkis' as a Tribute

The curtain falls on the legendary Dharmendra's illustrious career with his final performance in the upcoming war drama, 'Ikkis'. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film serves as a touching tribute to the screen icon who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

Sriram Raghavan, renowned for his admiration of Dharmendra, reflected on their collaboration in an exclusive interview with PTI. Having grown up on the actor's films, Raghavan maintained a personal connection with the star, which was rekindled during the making of both 'Johnny Gaddaar' and 'Ikkis'.

Raghavan described Dharmendra's role in 'Ikkis' as substantial and highlighted the actor's incredible presence on screen. Despite delays due to the pandemic, the film is set for a December 25 release, showcasing Dharmendra's portrayal of M L Khetarpal, father to war hero Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda.