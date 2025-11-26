Left Menu

Generous Devotee Boosts Tirumala Tirupati Renovations with Rs 9 Crore Donation

M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based devotee, donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of buildings at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. This contribution follows a previous donation of Rs 16 crore in 2012. Raju cited a deep personal connection with the temple, which is considered the world's richest Hindu shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:42 IST
Generous Devotee Boosts Tirumala Tirupati Renovations with Rs 9 Crore Donation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based devotee, has donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, according to temple body chairman B R Naidu. The funds are earmarked for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings.

This recent act of generosity follows Raju's earlier contribution of Rs 16 crore in 2012. Naidu expressed congratulations and extended best wishes for the deity's blessings upon Raju, who has shown a consistent commitment to the temple's betterment.

Raju made the donation on behalf of his daughter Nethra and son-in-law Vamsi Gadiraju. He has a deep-rooted connection with Tirupati, sharing family ties with three former chairmen of the temple body from West Godavari district. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the wealthiest Hindu shrine globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

Controversy Over Academic's OCI Cancellation Escalates

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

Political Tensions Escalate in Tripura: CPI(M) Rally Attacked

 India
3
Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

Expired Grain Deal: Diplomatic Standoff in the Black Sea

 Russia
4
Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

Nationwide Protests Against Controversial Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025