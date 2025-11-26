Generous Devotee Boosts Tirumala Tirupati Renovations with Rs 9 Crore Donation
M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based devotee, donated Rs 9 crore for the renovation of buildings at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. This contribution follows a previous donation of Rs 16 crore in 2012. Raju cited a deep personal connection with the temple, which is considered the world's richest Hindu shrine.
M Ramalinga Raju, a US-based devotee, has donated Rs 9 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, according to temple body chairman B R Naidu. The funds are earmarked for the renovation of the PAC-1, PAC-2, and PAC-3 buildings.
This recent act of generosity follows Raju's earlier contribution of Rs 16 crore in 2012. Naidu expressed congratulations and extended best wishes for the deity's blessings upon Raju, who has shown a consistent commitment to the temple's betterment.
Raju made the donation on behalf of his daughter Nethra and son-in-law Vamsi Gadiraju. He has a deep-rooted connection with Tirupati, sharing family ties with three former chairmen of the temple body from West Godavari district. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, the wealthiest Hindu shrine globally.
