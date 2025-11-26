Left Menu

Songlines: A Fusion of First Nations Art and Ancient Wisdom

The 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition, showcasing First Nation Australian art, is open at New Delhi's Humayun's Tomb. The collaboration between the National Museum of Australia and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art highlights ancient storytelling and cultural connections, fostering an appreciation of shared heritage.

The 'Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters' exhibition has opened at the Humayun's Tomb World Heritage Site Museum in New Delhi, a collaboration between the National Museum of Australia and the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. This landmark exhibition, which runs from November 22, 2025, to March 15, 2026, marks the first major showcase of Australia's First Nation art and culture in India.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, inaugurated the event, celebrating the convergence of ancient Aboriginal and Indian cultural expressions. Featuring over 300 artifacts and incorporating modern media, the exhibition highlights the profound storytelling, dance, and rituals of Australia's oldest living cultures, and their parallels with India's own tribal traditions.

In attendance were Kiran Nadar, Chairperson of KNMA, and Phillip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India. Both emphasized the exhibition's role in strengthening the cultural and artistic ties between the two nations, enhancing mutual understanding through shared narratives and historical wisdom.

