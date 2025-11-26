Ayodhya's Tourism Boom: A Spiritual Hub on the Rise

Ayodhya is set to witness an influx of up to 50 crore visitors by the end of 2025, as stated by the Uttar Pradesh government. This surge in tourist arrivals follows the Ram temple construction and a significant flag-hoisting event at the shrine.

The government disclosed in a statement that Ayodhya drew nearly 23 crore visitors between January and June this year, marking an increase of four to five times compared to previous volumes. Ayodhya is now recognized as one of the world's premiere spiritual destinations.

Tourists from the United States, Europe, Russia, and various Asian countries are contributing to this boom. Enhanced local infrastructure, wider roads, upgraded ghats, and improved hospitality services have elevated Ayodhya's appeal, emphasizing its role in Uttar Pradesh's goal to attain a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)