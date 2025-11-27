From 'Stranger Things' to Star Wars: A Week of Entertainment Highlights
A brief summary of the latest in entertainment includes Netflix's outage during 'Stranger Things' final season premiere, the Taiwanese film 'Left-Handed Girl' shot on iPhones, Warner Bros Discovery seeking bids, and an auction of movie memorabilia. Key developments spotlight dynamic industry activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:33 IST
Netflix experienced a temporary outage during the premiere of the final season of 'Stranger Things' on Wednesday in the U.S., with reports of issues peaking at over 14,000 according to Downdetector.
In film news, 'Left-Handed Girl', directed by Shih-Ching Tsou and inspired by real stories, is Taiwan's nominee for the 2026 Oscars. The film brings to life the bustling atmosphere of Taipei night markets.
Warner Bros Discovery is seeking improved acquisition bids by December 1, while Propstore prepares for a substantial auction featuring iconic movie memorabilia, including items from 'Star Wars' and 'Elf'.
Advertisement