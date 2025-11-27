Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Turkiye: A Pursuit of Peace and Unity
Pope Leo XIV visited Turkiye to commemorate a significant Christian anniversary while advocating for peace in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East. His visit aims to strengthen Christian-Muslim relations and address religious freedoms in Turkiye amid geopolitical complexities. The trip includes meetings with political and religious leaders.
Pope Leo XIV embarked on his inaugural international journey to Turkiye on Thursday, continuing Pope Francis' vision to celebrate a pivotal Christian anniversary while extending a peace message to the region. This visit comes at a crucial time for efforts aiming to resolve the Ukrainian war and ease Middle-Eastern tensions.
Upon arrival in Ankara, Pope Leo was scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address the country's diplomatic corps. His itinerary includes a subsequent visit to Istanbul for a series of interfaith and ecumenical meetings, followed by a continuation to Lebanon.
The visit also marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, highlighting Christian unity. Pope Leo's engagements aim to fortify Christian-Muslim relations and address religious freedom challenges that persist in Turkiye, a predominantly Muslim nation poised as an intermediary in peace talks regarding Ukraine and Gaza.
