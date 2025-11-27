Pope Leo XIV's Historic Visit to Turkiye: A Pursuit of Peace and Unity

Pope Leo XIV embarked on his inaugural international journey to Turkiye on Thursday, continuing Pope Francis' vision to celebrate a pivotal Christian anniversary while extending a peace message to the region. This visit comes at a crucial time for efforts aiming to resolve the Ukrainian war and ease Middle-Eastern tensions.

Upon arrival in Ankara, Pope Leo was scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and address the country's diplomatic corps. His itinerary includes a subsequent visit to Istanbul for a series of interfaith and ecumenical meetings, followed by a continuation to Lebanon.

The visit also marks the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, highlighting Christian unity. Pope Leo's engagements aim to fortify Christian-Muslim relations and address religious freedom challenges that persist in Turkiye, a predominantly Muslim nation poised as an intermediary in peace talks regarding Ukraine and Gaza.

