Hema Malini's Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra: A Legacy of Love and Cinema
Hema Malini paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, sharing emotional memories and family photos following his passing. She described him as a devoted partner and father, highlighting his unparalleled legacy in the film industry. The family plans a prayer meet attended by the Hindi film fraternity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Hema Malini has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Dharmendra, sharing cherished family photos on social media just days after the legendary actor's passing.
In her heartfelt messages, Malini expressed the indescribable pain of losing her partner of many decades, describing him as a loving husband and an adoring father.
Despite his immense fame, Dharmendra was remembered for his humility and talent, with Malini emphasizing his lasting legacy in cinema and the void he leaves behind in her life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
