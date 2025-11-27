Divine Endorsement: Dr. Abhishek Verma's Mission for Dharma and Welfare

Dr. Abhishek Verma, a renowned billionaire industrialist, has been acknowledged by Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj for his unwavering efforts in promoting Sanatan Dharma and social welfare. The encounter, held at Dr. Verma's residence, included discussions on enhancing societal values through service and support to the disadvantaged.

The visit, filled with warmth and spiritual insight, saw Swami Kailashanand extend his blessings to the Verma family, including Dr. Verma's wife, Smt. Anca Verma, and son, Little King Aditeshwar Verma. It underscored a shared vision for reinforcing moral and cultural heritage among the younger generation.

Dr. Verma emphasized the importance of guidance from spiritual leaders and institutions in providing clarity and strength in public endeavors. He reaffirmed his commitment to fostering Sanatan values, national unity, and initiatives that promote social harmony and welfare.

