Rajasthan's 'Shaurya Diwas' Order Sparks Controversy and Retraction

A directive for schools in Rajasthan to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' on December 6, correlating with the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, was revoked following backlash. Conflicting statements arose from officials, revealing discrepancies in communication and intent. Opposition parties and community groups criticized the move as politically motivated and divisive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An order commanding Rajasthan schools to observe December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas,' linked to the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, was rescinded after opposition and Muslim groups' backlash.

The withdrawal of the directive exposed a rift between School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Secondary Board Director Sitaram Jat. While Dilawar cited ongoing exams as a reason for halting the activities, Jat denied issuing any such order.

Initial instructions, released online, encouraged cultural programs celebrating 'patriotism,' sparking criticism for promoting a controversial narrative. Opposition and community leaders condemned the directive, labeling it as an attempt to politicize education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

