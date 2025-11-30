Rajasthan's 'Shaurya Diwas' Order Sparks Controversy and Retraction

An order commanding Rajasthan schools to observe December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas,' linked to the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, was rescinded after opposition and Muslim groups' backlash.

The withdrawal of the directive exposed a rift between School Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Secondary Board Director Sitaram Jat. While Dilawar cited ongoing exams as a reason for halting the activities, Jat denied issuing any such order.

Initial instructions, released online, encouraged cultural programs celebrating 'patriotism,' sparking criticism for promoting a controversial narrative. Opposition and community leaders condemned the directive, labeling it as an attempt to politicize education.

(With inputs from agencies.)